How anti-aging technology could impact medicine In his new book, "The Lucky Years," CBS News contributor Dr. David Agus begins with the anecdote of a woman who was rebuked for her scientific research on reversing aging. Decades later, scientists have successfully repeated the experiment, giving promise to the notion that "the cure for many of our ailments may actually be "within us." Dr. Agus tells CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook how anti-aging medical breakthroughs could give lead to more quality, healthier elderly years.