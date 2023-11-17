Watch CBS News

How America's oldest newlyweds found love at 96

One senior living community in Olathe, Kansas, isn't exactly known for its singles' scene, but widowers Doris Kriks and Carl Cruse found love there nonetheless. Steve Hartman has their story in "On the Road."
