How Alamo Drafthouse is redefining the cinema experience If you don't already know about the Alamo Drafthouse cinema chain, it could change your view of going to the movies. Alamo Drafthouse is the brainchild of Tim League, a hardcore film buff since high school. It started small almost 20 years ago in Austin, Texas, but has grown into a high-concept theater chain with more than two dozen locations nationwide. Dana Jacobson reports from the newest site in Brooklyn, New York.