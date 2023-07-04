Affirmative action decision sparks concerns about workplace diversity There are new concerns about diversity programs in the workplace and hiring after the Supreme Court upended affirmative action in college admissions last week. While the justices' ruling does not legally interfere with diversity in the workplace, experts say the move creates an opening for conservative groups to challenge business policies based on hiring and promoting minority employees. Noam Scheiber, labor and workplace reporter for the New York Times, joins CBS News to discuss what the law says.