Watch CBS News

Affirmative action decision sparks concerns about workplace diversity

There are new concerns about diversity programs in the workplace and hiring after the Supreme Court upended affirmative action in college admissions last week. While the justices' ruling does not legally interfere with diversity in the workplace, experts say the move creates an opening for conservative groups to challenge business policies based on hiring and promoting minority employees. Noam Scheiber, labor and workplace reporter for the New York Times, joins CBS News to discuss what the law says.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.