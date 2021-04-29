Live

How Aerofarms' vertical farms grow produce

In our series, Real Food, we take a look at the growing trend of vertical farming. Companies like Aerofarms are rethinking how we grow vegetables by going up to provided fresh and affordable produce. Michelle Miller reports.
