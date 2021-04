How accurate is the science behind "The Martian"? In this weekend's box office hit, Matt Damon plays an astronaut stranded on Mars after his crew is hit by a sandstorm. But is the drama realistic about science? Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what the movie got right and wrong.