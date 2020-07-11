How a volunteer group is using the latest tech to help senior citizens overcome loneliness Social isolation has long been a problem for many of the country's senior citizens, and with many confined to their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become an even greater concern. A volunteer group made up of high school students is stepping up to help seniors using Zoom, the conference app that has exploded in popularity in recent months. They are called Generation Tech, and their mission has been to introduce the newest technology to older generations, even before the pandemic struck. Barry Petersen takes a look at how they are bridging the digital divide. (Courtesy: Wish of a Lifetime)