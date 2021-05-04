Live

How a solar eclipse happens

NASA scientists made Monday's solar eclipse into an opportunity to gain rare data. The moon blocking the sun allowed researchers to uncover new facts about the sun. CBS reporter Adriana Diaz spoke with CBSN about what researchers were looking for.
