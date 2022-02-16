How a previous “48 Hours” story could help prosecutors in a recent suspicious death case We’re learning how a murder shown in a “48 Hours” episode from 2015 could help police in the suspicious death of Amie Harwick, a therapist who at one time was engaged to Drew Carey, host of “The Price Is Right” on CBS. Vlad Duthiers spoke with “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty about this development. You can watch "The Final Hours of Amie Harwick" Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS News Streaming Network.