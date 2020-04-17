Coronavirus Updates
How a North Carolina nurse ended up volunteering at a New York hospital
While most of us are home and cheering on healthcare workers from a distance, one North Carolina woman decided to join the fight head-on. Steve Hartman is "On the Road."
