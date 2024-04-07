How a loophole deprives foster children of benefits In many states, young people in foster care who are entitled to survivor and disability benefits are having those benefits taken by state agencies that apply for the benefits themselves without giving notice to the child or his or her relatives. More than 25,000 children nationwide are affected by this practice. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with young people who were denied tens of thousands of dollars; and with experts and officials trying to correct a situation which, though not illegal, is depriving those in foster care of their rightful benefits.