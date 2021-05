How a forensic animator recreates a death scene A woman who shot her husband ten times was charged with murder, but Colleen McKernan claims she acted in self-defense. Her lawyers hired forensic animator Scott Roder, who created a visual representation of what happened the night of the crime, to help prove its case. Tracy Smith gets an inside look at Roder's work in a preview of "48 Hours" airing Saturday at 9/8c on CBS.