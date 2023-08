How Trump's 3rd indictment impacts 2024 campaign While former President Donald Trump's third indictment takes center stage, the race for 2024 continues. A New York Times-Siena College poll has Trump with a 37-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among Republican voters surveyed. CBS News political director Fin Gómez joined to examine what kind of impact the latest criminal charges against Trump could have on the campaign -- if any.