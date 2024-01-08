How a California man serving life in prison received a second chance Before Bradley Arrowood took a job as a dog trainer for our lead national correspondent David Begnaud, he had served more than 20 years of a life sentence for a murder he committed in the 1990s. While in prison in California, Arrowood trained dogs to be adoptable and fit for service. In 2018, he walked out of prison a free man after then-governor Jerry Brown commuted his sentence. Begnaud caught up with both of them, and reports on how Arrowood is expanding his training business to include other former inmates also looking for a second chance.