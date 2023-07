How would a third-party bid affect the 2024 presidential race? West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will headline an event in New Hampshire for the political group "No Labels" on Monday. The group is considering a third-party "unity ticket" in the 2024 presidential election. Political strategists Leslie Sanchez and Chuck Rocha join "America Decides" to discuss if Manchin is a potential third-party contender for 2024, and how it could affect the chances for President Biden and Donald Trump.