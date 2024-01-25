Watch CBS News

Houthis launch more attacks in Red Sea; alleged Netanyahu recording causes diplomatic spat

More U.S.-owned ships were attacked by Houthi Rebels in Yemen Wednesday. Those attacks came as fighting continued in Gaza, where residents in the southern city of Khan Younis report almost non-stop aerial and ground fire. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has more on the conflicts in the Middle East and an alleged audio recording of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that's caused a dust-up between Israel and Qatar.
