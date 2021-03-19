Live

Watch CBSN Live

Houston's stiletto stabbing trial update

KHOU's Rekah Muddaraj reports on the Houston murder trial where prosecutors showed the weapon that they allege Ana Trujillo used to murder her boyfriend - a blue, suede, platform pump with a stiletto heel.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.