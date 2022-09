Houston Texans stand in solidarity with Uvalde football team for season opener Friday night football returned to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. To show their support, the Houston Texans surprised the Uvalde High School football team, gifting them new equipment for their season. The Texans also held a football clinic for 300 Uvalde students, coached by former NFL players. Janelle Bludau has more.