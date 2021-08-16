Houston maintains school mask mandate despite Texas Supreme Court ruling Students and faulty in the Houston Independent School District will be required to wear masks on school grounds and buses when the new school year begins next week. The district sticking with its policy despite a Texas Supreme Court decision striking down mask requirements in other counties. Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details on the order and how parents are responding.