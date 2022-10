Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies advance to the World Series The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are set to face off in the 2022 World Series. The underdog Phillies broke a 14-year playoff drought this season as the lowest-seeded team in MLB's new wild card format as the Astros head back to the series for the fourth time in six years. David Samson, former Miami Marlins executive and host of "Nothing Personal with David Samson" joins to preview the Fall Classic.