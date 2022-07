Housing affordability drops to lowest level since 2006 May was the most expensive month for potential buyers to purchase a home since 2006 due to record home prices and surging mortgage rates. The affordability crisis is prompting more buyers to give up on their quest for home ownership, and pressuring sellers to rethink their asking prices. NerdWallet mortgage reporter Holden Lewis joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss.