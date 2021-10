House votes to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt The House voted to hold Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump, in criminal contempt. Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.