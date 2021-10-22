House votes to hold ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon in criminal contempt Nine Republicans joined Democrats Thursday in voting to refer criminal contempt charges against Steve Bannon. As Kris Van Cleave reports, the former Trump aide refused to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the deadly Capitol insurrection. Then, Nicholas Wu, a congressional reporter for Politico, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the next steps along with the latest on negotiations over Democrats' social spending bill.