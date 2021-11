House votes to censure Representative Paul Gosar The House voted to censure Representative Paul Gosar after he tweeted a doctored anime video of himself killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Plus, inflation poses challenges to Congress passing the president's major social and climate spending package. CBS News' Natalie Brand and Washington Post Capitol Hill reporter Rhonda Colvin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.