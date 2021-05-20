House votes to approve bill to create January 6 commission Members of the House have voted to approve legislation that would create a bipartisan panel tasked with investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. The fate of the legislation is still unclear in the evenly divided Senate. Meanwhile, the FBI has released new video from the deadly assault. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from Capitol Hill, then Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.