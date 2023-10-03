Hunter Biden In Court
Missing Girl Found
Ukraine Drone Unit
Brothers Osborne
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
House to take up Gaetz's motion to oust McCarthy as speaker
Suspect charged with kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York campground
Trump returns to court for Day 2 of civil fraud trial in New York
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty at arraignment on felony gun charges
Michael Jordan, now worth $3 billion, first pro athlete on Forbes 400
Illinois governor calls migrant influx "untenable," calls on Biden to do more
160 arrested as Ohio cracks down on patrons of sex workers
Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge to CFPB's funding structure
Emergency alert test will sound Oct. 4 on all U.S. cellphones
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
House to vote on McCarthy's future as speaker
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed the House will vote Tuesday afternoon on whether he will remain speaker after Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a motion to vacate. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On