House set to vote on GOP standalone Israel aid bill; Senators call out Tuberville The GOP-led House is considering a $14.3 billion bill to support Israel, while the White House and Democrats on Capitol Hill want a supplemental bill that would also cover Ukraine aid and other national security interests. A vote on the bill is scheduled for Thursday. Meanwhile, in the Senate, Republican Tommy Tuberville is hearing it from members of his own party over his continued objections to military appointments. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.