Mark Meadows in the crosshairs of January 6 probe Newly released text messages show a number of high-profile people pushed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get former President Donald Trump to stop the January 6 Capitol riot. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand reports on the anticipated House vote on whether to recommend Meadows face contempt charges and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more.