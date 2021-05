House to vote on bill to create bipartisan commission to investigate assault on U.S. Capitol The House will consider a bill this week to create a 10-member bipartisan commission that would investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and offer recommendations to prevent future attacks. CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss legislation, introduced Friday by the top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee.