House to take up immigration reform bills this week amid migrant border surge House Democrats are preparing to vote on two immigration reform bills that would help create a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. It comes as the Biden administration struggles to accommodate a surge of migrant children at the border. Molly O'Toole, Los Angeles Times immigration and security reporter, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details on what the legislation would do, and how the U.S. asylum process has changed over the years.