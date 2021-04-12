Live

Watch CBSN Live

House to kick off 2016 with Obamacare repeal vote

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, promises that one of the House's first priorities will tackle a bill meant to roll back key areas of the Affordable Care Act and stop federal funding for Planned Parenthood.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.