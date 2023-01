House still seeking speaker after McCarthy fails in 11th vote: CBS News Flash Jan. 6, 2023 The House of Representatives reconvenes at noon to try once more to elect a speaker. Kevin McCarthy failed to get the 218 needed votes for an 11th time Thursday. On today's 2 year anniversary of the deadly attack on the Capitol, President Biden will honor 12 heroes with the nation’s second-highest civilian honor -- the Presidential Citizens Medal. And tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $940 million.