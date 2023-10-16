Jordan facing GOP holdouts in speaker race, Democrats trying to get Jeffries elected The Republican nominee for House speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan, is working to shore up support within his own party ahead of Tuesday's vote, but the Ohio lawmaker is likely dozens of votes away from securing the gavel. Democrats, meanwhile, are reaching across the aisle to try to form a bipartisan coalition around Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill.