Paul Ryan on GOP agenda, 2016 primary politics, Dennis Hastert House Speaker Paul Ryan, who will serve as chairman of the Republican National Convention, is creating an agenda he thinks his party can rally behind. Ryan joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the details of the five-point GOP agenda and how potential presidential nominee Donald Trump fits into the plan. He also comments on former House Speaker Dennis Hastert's upcoming sentencing on allegations of using hush money to cover up sexual abuse.