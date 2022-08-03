CBS News App
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan
Before leaving Taiwan for South Korea, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the island nation as China holds military drills nearby. Dave Lawler, world news editor at Axios, joins "CBS News Mornings" with analysis.
