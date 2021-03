House set to pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and send it to Biden Congress is on the brink of passing President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill after weeks of clashes and negotiations. The House is set to approve the legislation without any support from Republicans, who argue it's not targeted enough. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns join CBSN from the nation's capital to discuss.