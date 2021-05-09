Live

Watch CBSN Live

House passes GOP tax reform bill

The House passed one of the biggest changes to the tax code in three decades on Tuesday. The bill now heads to the Senate for a few hours of debate and then a vote. House Republican leaders reacted to passing the bill -- watch their remarks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.