House passes $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill opposed by Trump
The House of Representatives voted to pass the largest relief package in U.S. history on Friday evening, but the $3 trillion bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate and White House. Meanwhile, President Trump is at Camp David with several Republican lawmakers this weekend after setting an ambitious target to develop a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. Nikole Killion breaks down what's inside the historic relief package.