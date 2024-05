A House Oversight Committee hearing discussion turned personal after Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene commented on Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett's appearance. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.

Chaotic House Oversight meeting as Greene, Crockett trade insults A House Oversight Committee hearing discussion turned personal after Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene commented on Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett's appearance. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On