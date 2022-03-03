House January 6 committee says it has evidence Trump and allies engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said in a court filing late Wednesday that it had evidence that former President Trump and his allies engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" by trying to block Congress from certifying the election. CBS News political contributor Rebecca Roiphe and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion give an update on the January 6th investigation and cases.