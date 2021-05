House GOP considers ousting Liz Cheney from leadership after comments against Trump Top Republicans are debating whether to remove Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role in the House, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy signifying potential support for replacing Cheney on a hot mic Tuesday. Cheney has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, whose role within the party threatens to further fracture an already-split GOP. Nikole Killion reports.