House GOP approves new subcommittee to investigate "weaponization of the federal government" The GOP-controlled House approved this week the creation of a new subcommittee on the so-called "weaponization of the federal government." The resolution to create the subcommittee gives it broad power to investigate the executive branch and any agency that falls under its jurisdiction. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explained what Republicans hope to investigate, and why Democrats are calling the committee dangerous.