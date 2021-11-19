House to vote on social spending package today after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's marathon speech delayed yesterday's vote The House is voting Friday on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delayed yesterday's vote with a marathon speech. If passed, the measure will then head to the Senate where it will likely face more hurdles from Republicans and moderate Democrats. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "CBSN AM" from Capitol Hill for the latest.