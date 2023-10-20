House expected to hold third speaker vote, Jordan still doesn't appear to have enough support GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's third attempt to win the speakership on the House floor takes place at 10 a.m. Friday, after two failed rounds of voting. There has been no clear evidence so far that he can convert enough of the 22 Republicans who voted against him Wednesday to prevail in this next round of voting, but at a news conference Friday morning before the vote, he said, "Our plan this weekend is to get a speaker elected to the House of Representatives as soon as possible." CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.