House Ethics Committee meeting amid pressure over Gaetz report, Trump standing by his AG pick The House Ethics Committee will meet Wednesday and potentially vote on whether to release its findings on Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general who's been embroiled by allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and other accusations. Trump has been unwavering in his support of Gaetz, saying he's not reconsidering his AG choice. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Katrina Kaufman have the latest.