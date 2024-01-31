House committee votes to impeach Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over border A House committee voted to impeach Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as Republicans accuse him of failing to limit immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The vote, largely along party lines, took place late last night even though there is little to no evidence that Mayorkas broke any laws and comes as GOP leaders suggested they would block a bipartisan immigration bill being negotiated in the Senate. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports.