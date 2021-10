House committee recommends charging Steve Bannon with criminal contempt The House January 6 committee voted to recommend charging former Trump adviser Steve Bannon with criminal contempt. Members questioned whether Bannon can claim executive privilege since he did not work in the White House at the time of the insurrection. New York Law School professor and CBS News legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to break it down.