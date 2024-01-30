Watch CBS News

House committee meeting over Mayorkas impeachment while Trump tries to sink border deal

Members of the House Homeland Security Committee are meeting today to discuss articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with Democrats calling it a waste of time. Meanwhile, a possible bipartisan border security deal is facing an uphill battle as former President Donald Trump advocates against a deal. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News political contributor Sean Sullivan have more.
