House committee on January 6 Capitol riot pursues personal data House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is asking telecom companies to preserve personal information of people involved in the protest, including emails, text messages and location data. Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the Brennan Center for Justice's Liberty and National Security Program, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on why Congress could be setting a tricky precedent.