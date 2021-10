House committee issues subpoenas to organizers of January 6 Stop the Steal rally The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued new subpoenas aimed at those who organized the Stop the Steal rally. Then-President Trump attended the rally and encouraged the crowd to march to the Capitol shortly before the riot. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN’s "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.